Apple has decided to cancel its plans to develop electric vehicles, the so-called Apple Car, closing a decade-long chapter of speculation and investment. Known for its confidentiality regarding projects not yet announced, the Cupertino company has never officially confirmed the existence of this ambitious project, which would have involved around two thousand people. The rumors surrounding the so-called Project Titan, led directly by CEO Tim Cook, spoke of a fully autonomous vehicle, without a steering wheel or pedals, testifying to Apple's innovative spirit. However, Bloomberg News reported, many of the talent working in this sector will now be transferred to the company's artificial intelligence department.

The electric vehicle sector is experiencing a slowdown, exacerbated by high financing costs that make the market highly competitive. US auto industry giants such as Ford and General Motors have recently postponed plans to expand EV production. Tesla, led by billionaire Elon Musk, also reported a weaker sales growth forecast for this year. On the other hand, for Apple the moment of presentation of iOS 18 is getting closer and closer, which is said to be the company's first operating system built around the implementation of artificial intelligence on the iPhone: the next years of consumer technology they will be fought with the sound of AI and it is not surprising that Cupertino intends to concentrate most of its forces towards this sector, without forgetting the attempt to conquer the mixed reality headset market with the recent launch of Vision Pro.