Internet Explorer browser logo Microsoft

Today, in an internet ruled by mobile phones, the monarch is Google Chrome. This is the browser used by almost two-thirds of Internet users around the globe, with a market share of 64.1%, according to Statcounter dice. However, the oldest of the place will remember a time when to access the network you had to have a computer, and in which the practically the only gateway to the network was a program called Explorer owned by Microsoft.

Evolution over the years of the Microsoft Internet Explorer logo. Fandom.com

The company that Bill Gates founded in the 90s has specified the final date for the withdrawal and end of support for Internet Explorer 11, the last available version of its traditional browser: June 15, 2022. It is the end of a sequence Microsoft’s decision to make way for its heir, the Edge browser, which currently has a global market share of 3.4%. Last year, the company had already discontinued support for Internet Explorer 11 in its Microsoft 365 online ecosystem, but has now announced the next step. “With Microsoft Edge, we offer a path to the future of the web while respecting the past of the same”, the company has assured in a statement published on its website.

For this reason, the American company has set the end of its traditional browser pre-installed in Windows at June 15, 2022, with the end of support for its desktop application in certain versions of Windows 10. If you work with an enterprise version, it is likely keep it going, at least for a while. If you are a home user, however, the IE11 desktop app (latest version) will be disabled and redirect to Microsoft Edge if you try to access it.

26 years of history

The success of Internet Explorer has a lot to do with that of Windows 95, the operating system that took the company to the top and which last summer turned 25.

In 1995, Bill Gates was already, according to Forbes, the richest man in the world and at 39 years the youngest on the entire list. But from the crest of that wave, Gates realized that a much bigger wave was coming, that of the internet, and that only those who dominated it would control the business in the following decades. On May 26 of that year, Gates sent a nine-page memorandum to the directors of the company entitled, precisely, The Internet tidal wave.

Bill Gates in 1999. AP

“Microsoft totally missed the Internet revolution,” explains Enrique Dans, professor of Innovation and senior advisor of Innovation and Digital Transformation of IE Business School. “Its success came from creating its own browser by plagiarizing others and, above all, integrating it into Windows.”

On August 16 of that year the browser was born, which would be incorporated by default in Windows 95. At that time, most users preferred the then popular Netscape and smaller browsers such as Mosaic, Lynx and Opera. In 1995, Netscape had 90% of the browser market. “Why pay for a browser if you already had one in your operating system?”, Sentence Dans. This decision not only earned him criticism from competitors, but also fines from Brussels, which considered it a clear form of abuse of a dominant position in the market. From there, explains the IE professor, Microsoft began to execute a series of “dirty tricks” trying to impose and close internet standards.

Brussels maintained its firm hand with the company: in March 2004 it imposed a first fine of 497 million euros for abuse of a dominant position. In July 2006, the second arrived, this time of 280.5 million and for not offering the competition enough information on interoperability. In February 2008, a third of 899 million would arrive, in its day the highest to a company. Subsequently, Google would break all records (it occupies, in fact, three places on the fines podium of the European Commission).

Version 1.0 of Internet Explorer. Year 1995. WordPress.com

Netscape disappeared from the map and the Explorer reached a 95% market share. From there, its decline was gradual, but without restraint. First with the take-off of Mac computers, which mimicked his technique using Safari as the default browser. Then with the advent of Firefox, created by a non-profit foundation and very scrupulous to industry standards. Its great innovation came in the form of tabs, a method to have several pages open without having to have several sessions that consumed a large number of computer resources.

The last to join was Google, with Chrome, on September 2, 2008. Light, with a minimal menu and fast loading, but also controversial. Its unique bar served both to type web addresses and to search its service without a clear distinction for less advanced users. “When Mozilla appeared, people realized that browsers had to be asked for universality, security, speed and lightness,” says Dans. The competition was simply much better.

Microsoft has learned the mistake and is no longer trying to shut down and enforce its standards: its new Edge runs on Chromium, an open source version of Google’s browser, Chrome.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA at Facebook Y Twitter.