The world of Formula 1 and its fans are in turmoil due to yet another revolution – at brand level – by a Circus team. And if the Sauber team, having ended the partnership with Alfa Romeo, had ended up in the eye of the storm for having signed up for the new season as a Stake F1 Team, what is now the former Scuderia AlphaTauri managed to do much worse, probably applying to the prize for the worst name in the history of motorsport.

In fact, the team could take the name of Visa CashApp RB. There is no official announcement of the transition to the new identity yet, but there are many clues scattered on social networks and the internet. First of all, it emerged that Red Bull had already registered the visacashapprb.com domain since last October; then the profile of the 'old' team, AlphaTauriF1, completely disappeared on Instagram.

Yesterday evening the username had been changed to Visacashapprb, before the page became unreachable. On Twitter/X, however, the official profile still shows all the references to the name AlphaTauri, but it has not been updated for almost 24 hours now. What now appears certain is the support for the new Racing Bulls team – a name that had already emerged at the end of last year – from the Visa and CashApp brands, which would therefore both appear as title sponsors.

In the last few hours, fans have taken to Twitter, almost unanimously criticizing the new name, which actually appears very unsuitable – a euphemism – for a Formula 1 team. We'll see if in the next few hours Red Bull will make this very particular rebranding official or if instead there will be a change of heart in the wake of these criticisms.