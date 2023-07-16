













This is part of a campaign known as Play Your Pasta, whose idea is to unite everyone, parents and children as gamers and foodies to enjoy a delicious dish.

According to Garofalo ‘pasta is a game to play together!’ and this edition of soup includes an online contest. For this it is necessary to register on the playourpasta.it site, where you have to answer two different questions every week.

One of them has to do with Garofalo and another with PlayStation. Those who answer correctly can win a box of pasta or a PlayStation Store gift card. But that is not all.

Fountain: Garofalo.

They can still participate in the draw for a PS5 console. But it is not the only way to do it. It is also possible to upload a photo with the Play Your Pasta package on your Instagram profile with the hashtag #PlayYourPasta #pastagarofalo.

In turn, it must have the mentions @pastagarofaloit and @playstationit. This is how there are two opportunities to get a PlayStation 5. It should be noted that this special edition of pasta is already on sale.

In the British store Ocado cost £2.60 each pack, which is around $57 mexican pesos. However, this price may vary and it must be taken into account that the importation of edible products follows certain guidelines.

Fountain: Garofalo.

We do not doubt that some PlayStation fans would like to try what this Garofalo soup offers, which comes from a region of Italy famous for the quality of its pasta. For more details consult the official statement.

