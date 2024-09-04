Severe bad weather coming to Italy for the entry of an Icelandic cyclone that descends from France today towards the Gulf of Lion and towards our country. According to the weather forecast from the evening there will be a strong worsening starting from our north-western regions.

Lorenzo Tedici, meteorologist of the site www.iLMeteo.italready foresees in the next few hours scattered showers in the North and on the Tyrrhenian sidehowever alternating with long, more stable and sunny phases; there will be no shortage of isolated showers even in the South, while the Adriatic side will be a little more sheltered from the stormy instability. Temperatures will still be scorching hot only in Sicily, with highs of 35-36°C; elsewhere we will have a decisive stop to the African heat.

The day to mark with a ‘red circle’ is Thursday 5 September: it will be a black Thursday in terms of incoming clouds and above all for the violence of the precipitations. It is in fact the first time, after a very hot summer, that a disturbance arrives with air of polar origin from the North Atlantic: the clash between different air masses and all the heat accumulated in the warm ‘broth’ of the Mediterranean will cause the development of cloudbursts, downburst gusts, thunderstorms with consequent temperature drops of at least 6-8°C.

The strongest phenomena are currently expected in Liguria and Lombardy, in the North-West in general and between Tuscany and Lazio, with the subsequent movement of the disturbed front also towards Emilia Romagna and, from the evening, towards the Triveneto region.

Precipitation exceeding 150 mm is expected in 24 hours between Lombardy and Piedmont, therefore accumulations greater than the rain fallen throughout the summer cannot be ruled out in some of these areas of the country.

Maximum temperatures will not exceed 20°C in Piedmont and will be decidedly below average in much of the North-West and on the central-northern Tyrrhenian side. From Puglia to Marche, passing through Lower Campania, Calabria, Basilicata and Sicily we will instead find some clearings, above average temperatures and also long dry periods. An Italy divided in 2, West-East, however hit by the most intense disturbance of the Summer 2024, up to today.

Good news comes from Friday 6th, which will immediately see a rapid exhaustion of the phenomena and the return of the sun almost everywhere; until Sunday afternoon we will even have a weather ‘rebound’ (like on the stock market) with sunny conditions and even a bit of African heat.

It will most likely be an intercyclonic phase, that is between 2 cyclones, as from Sunday afternoon-evening a new strong worsening from the west is expected which, this time, could bring autumn-like conditions to much of the country. But before analyzing this trend, let’s get ready to face the strongest cyclone of the Summer on the red circle day, Thursday 5 September.

IN DETAIL

Wednesday 4th. In the North: thunderstorms across the entire Alpine arc, scattered in the Po Valley. In the Center: scattered showers possible everywhere, less on the Adriatic coasts. In the South: some thunderstorms in Basilicata, Sicily and Puglia.

Thursday 5th. In the North: severe bad weather. In the Center: increasingly widespread bad weather over most of the regions. In the South: thunderstorms from Campania and Sicily towards the rest of the regions.

Friday 6th. In the North: improving except for the last showers in Friuli Venezia Giulia and Eastern Liguria. In the Center: improving except for showers in Upper Tuscany and the Adriatic especially in the morning. In the South: sunny.

TREND: sunny weekend on Saturday and rainy weekend on Sunday.