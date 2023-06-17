publisher3i

At the end of the 90’s, when he decided to transform his passion for wines into a business, the entrepreneur Manuel Dilor de Freitas acquired a property between the urban centers of Bom Retiro and Urubici, in Serra Catarinense. There began the pioneering planting of high altitude vineyards in the country. The 800-hectare area, full of forests, araucaria trees, lakes and peaks that rise up to 1,800 meters above sea level, has materialized a dream decanted over the years by Dilor de Freitaswho died of a heart attack in 2004. In addition to companies in the ceramic sector, he left as part of his legacy the Villa Francioniin São Joaquim, the main reference for Santa Catarina wine.

Today, the winery belongs to his daughters and sons-in-law. Already the son John Paul and the grandson Abner are at the forefront of the expansion of the undertaking that gave rise to it all: Fazenda Bom Retiro, where 23 hectares of vineyards planted since 1998 coexist with a megaproject of wine and food tourism and real estate development.

“My family comes from a tradition in the industry, but my grandfather decided to bet on this branch, to have a new activity”, said Abner de Freitas to DINHEIRO. “He was passionate about Tuscany, Italy, and saw the similarity of the geography and terroir of these two regions.” Serra Catarinense usually registers temperatures below zero in winter and is one of the few places where it snows in Brazil.

Founder of Cecrisa Revestimentos Cerâmicos, still in the 60s, and later of Cerâmica Portinari, both controlled by Duratex since 2018, Dilor de Freitas built Villa Francioni in 2001.

At that time, all the raw material was cultivated at Fazenda Bom Retiro. The grapes that give rise to the labels of the brand are also harvested there. Thera Winery, created in 2013 and recognized by numerous awards and high scores inside and outside the country. “Vinification is still carried out at Villa Francioni, but only until we open our winery in October of this year,” said Abner.

new winery

It will be a plant with 2,500 m2 of built area and capacity for 300,000 bottles per year, with two-thirds of its own wines and the rest from third parties, as there are other grape producers in the region. “The whole project was designed to favor the tourist experience. We will have three tasting rooms and a VIP area inside the barrel room which will be completely glazed”, he said.

“A new enogastronomic space will have approximately 210 seats, overlooking the vineyards”. About ten months ago, a fire of unknown cause destroyed the wine bar that received 30,000 visitors a year at Fazenda Bom Retiro.

With the new operation, the expectation is to increase the flow of people by up to 50%.

Vinícola Thera, named after Abner’s paternal grandmother, Therezinha, was created after the Freitas family assets were divided ten years ago. In addition to the heritage, the patriarch transmitted his passion for wine to his heirs.

Today, Thera’s managing partner, Abner was 18 years old and living in Paris when his grandfather decided to take the whole family to visit some of the most renowned producing regions in France. “He rented a bus and put all of us, my parents, my brother, my uncles with their children. It was wonderful“, he said. “I’ve always had an interest in gastronomy, which comes from my Italian maternal grandmother, who basically made her living inside a restaurant. But the defining moment that sparked my interest in wine was that trip with the family.”

Opus One

Before creating Thera, João Paulo and Abner learned a lot from the successes and failures of Villa Francioni, who came to consult with the oenologist responsible for Opus One, one of the great wines of California, created through a joint venture by Robert Mondavi and the Rothschild family.

Committed to excellence, father and son took Santa Catarina wine to a new level.

Thera produces three lines of sparkling wines, in addition to high quality whites, rosés and reds, with moderate use of barrels and a good balance between acidity and alcohol.

Tourist complex has wine as a pillar

The quick acceptance of the brand made its products the vector for business expansion. “We chose a conceptual tripod: wine, art and nature”, said Abner. “Wine is the central pillar of everything we plan, it is the soul of the business, the music of the dance.”

On this conceptual tripod, a tourist complex was built that includes an inn, restaurant and leisure areas and a residential building with 83 lots distributed over 38 hectares.

There will also be a wine museum, an art park with an open-air amphitheater, a spa hotel, a borgo (village, in Italian) with accommodation, commerce and social areas. All thought of as an ecosystem based on a masterplan. “My father met a great Italian architect, Marco Casamonti, who became our consultant,” said Abner. “We sent photos of the property, he was delighted and developed an action plan.”

The starting point was the inn, initially with eight suites and now expanded to 18. Guests have at their disposal a haute cuisine restaurant, indoor and outdoor lounges, gym, sauna and swimming pools.

There are options for horseback riding, trails, picnics in the vineyards and tastings of Thera labels. The art park, still in its embryonic phase, was inspired by Inhotim, in Brumadinho (MG).

In 2020, the executive Thiago Mendes was hired to develop and plan the commercialization of the real estate segment.

“It is the first residential condominium inside a winery launched in Brazil.”

Executive Thiago Mendes

“There are other initiatives, but they are in the pipeline. Ours is already functional, with all the infrastructure ready, paved internal roads, sanitation, electrical network and fiber optic installed.”

Two residences have already been built by investor partners and another five are in the approval phase. Priced at R$ 1,000 per square meter, each lot costs around R$ 2 million. “With the advantage of having an 800-hectare backyard, with vineyards and a winery,” said Mendes.

There is also the option of ready-made houses, which will be built on lots facing the lakes. “There will be eight houses with four typologies, from 680m2 to 860m2 and up to five suites”, said Abner de Freitas. A place to relax in a unique climate, with a bucolic landscape and great wines made right there.























