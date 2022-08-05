The weather is getting better day by day this weekend. Where cloud fields still prevail on Saturday, it is mainly the sun that is fully present on Sunday. According to Weeronline, this makes it ideal conditions for festivals and events such as the Deventer Boekenmarkt and Pride Amsterdam.

On Friday it will be changeable with some local showers especially at the beginning of the day. It does get drier from the west, where the sun also breaks through. It is visible until the afternoon and evening. Due to a northerly wind, the temperature quickly drops below 20 degrees.

Sunday best day

On Saturday, clouds will still regularly pass over and the temperature – due to a moderate northerly wind – is at fairly normal values ​​of 20 to 24 degrees. The south of the country in particular has a chance of the longest sunny periods, according to Weeronline, although cumulus clouds can also form here. Sunday looks set to be the best day of the weekend in terms of weather conditions. The sun shines regularly and it is slightly warmer than Saturday.

In terms of events and festivals, according to Weeronline, it seems at least a good place to be this weekend. Visitors to Pride Amsterdam can count on temperatures of 23 degrees, while people in the east can visit the Deventer Boekenmarkt with summer values ​​of 25 degrees. Only in the north of the country there may be some clouds. The mercury will be about 20 degrees at the start of the Sneekweek.

Chance of heat wave

There is a regional risk of a heat wave after the weekend, Weer.nl reports. The sun will shine exuberantly from Monday, and it will get warmer every day from then on. From Wednesday, the mercury will rise to 30 degrees or more in many places.

