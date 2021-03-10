D.he chairman of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), Thomas Mertens, has praised the Russian corona vaccine Sputnik V. “It’s a good vaccine that will probably be approved in the EU at some point. The Russian researchers are very experienced with vaccinations. Sputnik V is cleverly built, ”Mertens told the“ Rheinische Post ”on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still examining the approval of Sputnik V. So far, vaccines from the three manufacturers Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca have been approved in the EU. On March 11, the EMA is expected to recommend approval of the vaccine from the American manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

“I hope that we will have the situation under control by autumn”

Mertens did not want to make a forecast as to when everyone who wants that will be vaccinated in Germany. “Not happy,” he said when asked. “At least I hope that we will have the situation under control by autumn so that the effect of the vaccinations is clearly visible,” said the Stiko boss. There is already a massive drop in serious illnesses and deaths in old people’s and nursing homes.

Mertens was also “certain” that there will soon be a corona vaccine for children. Manufacturers are currently studying how their products work in children. The Stiko boss remained cautious about a time forecast. “I’m not sure if this will be anything else this year,” he said. “Maybe we can start vaccinating the children by the end of the year.”

German vaccine manufacturer BioNTech announced that it could produce three billion doses of its corona vaccine, which it developed together with Pfizer, in the coming year. That said company boss Ugur Sahin of the agency Blomberg. The production capacity can be increased in principle. But that also depends on demand or whether booster vaccinations are required, said Sahin.