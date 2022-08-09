Political elections 2022: flat tax in the first hundred days, clean nuclear power, regasifiers and fight against water dispersion to combat the effects of drought

At 86 years old Silvio Berlusconi is the real match winner of the Center-right in view of the political elections of 25 September and above all of the likely government to lead Giorgia Meloni which will be born after the vote. The former Knight, as he explained on Radio 24 this morning, is the guarantor of Atlanticism and Europeanism and in this way reassures the White House and the European chancelleries. Meloni and Matteo Salvini will be able to govern thanks to Berlusconiotherwise they would be hated by the main capitals of the Old Continent.

Which, not surprisingly, has inserted the logo of the European People’s Party, again of loyalty to Brussels and the stop to any kind of Euroscepticism. Silvio, in great shape, guarantees certain worlds of the establishment and the markets and delivers to Melons and Salvini the trappings of politically correct. Not only that, from Berlusconi concreteness on the electoral program: Flat Tax in the first hundred days, clean nuclear power, regasifiers and the fight against water dispersion to combat the effects of drought, especially in agriculture. Good thing there’s Silvio!

