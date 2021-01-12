What do I wear on the first day of work in the new job?

Adjusting is the best strategy. “Wear what is common in the industry or in the company,” says Binsmaier. “If you don’t know that exactly yet, stick with business casual, you won’t do anything wrong with that.”

The dress code depends on the work environment, says Peschl. Tip from the expert: Think back to the interview. What outfits were there to watch? “Better to be chic than to give the impression that you haven’t thought about your clothes,” says Peschl. And on the eve of the first day of work, one should refrain from using garlic and alcohol. General physical hygiene is of course required.

What about addressing them: Duzen or Siezen?

“When in doubt, ‘you’ is always the better way,” says Peschl. “It is important to find out what the tone is like in the company. If you have been informed in advance that a Duz culture generally prevails in the company, it is also possible to ask or wait to see how your colleagues will address you. “

Tasks, processes, customs: Which questions should I definitely ask?

“Questions are extremely important and you can use them to control how well you get started in your new job,” says Binsmaier. Therefore, it is best to think about everything you want to know and need to get started well before the first day of work. The questions are very individually adapted to the workplace, so it is difficult to specify specific questions. “But: If you don’t understand something right away, don’t be afraid to ask. Just say exactly where you are not yet clear and ask for more background or the lack of context. “

By the way: In some companies it is common for new colleagues to debut. “Inquire about the scope in which it is usual to start work with your new employer,” advises Peschl.

Can too many questions be annoying?

Yes! “If they are unnecessary or if the answer has already been given,” says Binsmaier. “Empathize with the situation and your counterpart. If you have the feeling that the person you are talking to is currently stressed, then postpone uncritical questions to another moment. What you absolutely need to know in order to continue, you should definitely ask. “

What tips are there to compensate for poor name memory?

You have to remember a lot of new faces and names, “try to memorize them as much as possible,” says Peschl. “It can be helpful to make donkey bridges or to repeat the name of the other person at the introduction. Feel free to ask if you have not understood the name correctly the first time. “

It becomes uncomfortable if you can no longer remember that you have already met a colleague. Information with photos of the employees can be found on many company websites. “It is helpful to get to know the new faces in advance.”

Going to lunch with your new colleagues even if I’m not hungry?

“Participation in social gatherings is important,” says the ifaa expert. “Having lunch together is a good opportunity to make new contacts away from work.” So don’t turn down the offer on the first day.

What if the first working day has to start in the home office due to Corona?

“Working from home is a special situation for everyone, but it is now quite well established – most companies have been gathering experience since the first lockdown in March and have found their own way,” says Binsmaier and recommends: “Use all channels that are available in Companies are offered, intranet, chat functions, teams channels or whatever is there, and become active yourself. “

Introduce yourself to new colleagues, arrange coffee chats or meet for conversations in the virtual room. “Tell me if you don’t know something or if you have finished a task and have the capacity. Don’t wait for new instructions. “

How do I clarify training issues with my manager online?

Also in the home office you have to make sure you look appropriate, says Peschl. “Then you make a good impression even with spontaneous video conferences.” The background is also important. “In the home office you can also see your workplace – if in doubt, it should be a tidy room or, if necessary, a virtual background,” adds Binsmaier. “Make sure you have a disturbance-free zone when you are in a video conference, good lighting and a camera at eye level as well as a reasonable microphone.” These and other rules also apply to online interviews. How to best prepare for such interviews can be found at aktiv-online.de: Video interview: What applicants should pay attention to.

Starting in the home office can result in more questions than usual. “I would therefore quickly clarify what the induction should look like, what expectations are there and how getting to know each other is organized in the virtual space. And I would give in what I want and what I can contribute from my side, ”says Binsmaier.

What are unforgivable mistakes?

“No appreciation or thanks to show when colleagues have helped and supported, taking too many breaks, twiddling their thumbs instead of offering help or looking for tasks independently,” says Peschl.

In addition: Constantly being on the smartphone or making private phone calls also makes a very bad impression. In addition, it is not at all possible to complain about colleagues or to get into a conflict, to show no interest in the work tasks and the company or to keep colleagues from work all the time. “A certain sensitivity is important here.”

Everything is taken into account, but something goes wrong anyway. What can you do?

“Then it’s a great opportunity to learn more – mostly for both sides,” says Binsmaier. “In that case, I advise you to go into the analysis openly and to reflect on and share what you have learned. I like to use the “fail forward” technique for this. This is a term from software development.

For everything that goes wrong, I write down two things that have worked and that I will keep, and one thing that I would like to do better next time and what that might look like in concrete terms. When something really goes wrong, I increase the ratio to five to three. In this way I focus on continuous improvement and also keep an eye on what has already worked. “