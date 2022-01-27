Jon Rahm it begins at fifth position the 70th anniversary of the Farmers Insurance Open de Golf, a tournament belonging to the American circuit of the PGA which is disputed in San Diego (California) with a cumulative 66 hitsthree of Leaderthe american Billy Horschel.

Rahmnumber one in the world, signed a first card on the south course of the Torrey Pines Golf Course in 66 hits, six under par, with six birdies, a great eagle on the 18th hole and only two mistakes on 12 and 15 that place it in fifth position overall and the best start on the south course, the tougher of the two. The Spanish have good experiences in this field, in 2017 won his first PGA Tour title here and won the US Opens of last year on the south course.

Finished at the top of the ranking Billy Horschel with 63 hits9 under par, followed by his compatriot Michael Thomson, with one more shot, both on the north course.

The Farmes Insurance Open is the only PGA tournament with end on saturday. The tournament has changed the usual dates, from Thursday to Sunday, to avoid a conflict of transmissions on Sunday with the NFL championship games. It is the first to finish on a Saturday since the 1996 Waste Management Phoenix Open.