The energy sector is in fashion. All eyes are on its evolution for a reason: the world needs to decarbonize and, in turn, no one wants to consume less. This implies that companies must work twice as hard and increase innovation to marry both axioms. The direct derivative is an expansion of labor resources to achieve those goals. And the benefits come to potential workers, who aspire to salary increases and flee from job insecurity. In this composition of place, according to Randstad, the energy sector is largely dominated by the production, transportation and distribution of electricity (87% of the sector ), and is followed by gas production and distribution (12%). As these are highly qualified activities, the conditions are generally good. Thus, together with an increase in hiring throughout 2024 — 13% in the first quarter —, as explained by the employment portal, this is coupled with the fact that salaried employment predominates, which represents 95% of those employed. , while self-employment constitutes only 5%. This means a salary rate of 94.7% for the sector, much higher than the average for all sectors (85%). By type of contract, more than 9 out of 10 employees at the beginning of this year had a permanent contract, which indicates that temporary employment is considerably low in the sector, with only 7% of employees with temporary contracts. Related News standard No The wind industry warns about the slowness in the implementation of renewables Raúl Masa The plans foreseen in the Pniec, which have always been seen as demanding, are increasingly in doubtBut in that flow of good vibes for a booming sector, and which will be key to the development of the economy in the next decade, adds to the fact that energy faces a generational challenge with an aging trend given that 79% of employment in the sector It is concentrated in people over 35 years of age, with 50% in people over 44 years of age. Thus, since the beginning of 2024, employment has been concentrated in the 45-54 age group, although the 35-44 age group has shown signs of closing the gap. However, the over-55 group has grown steadily, while the under-25 group remains significantly smaller. This represents enormous job opportunities for younger profiles in certain companies in the sector that are not linked to the activities described above, but that do require significant resources, especially at the level of strategic consulting and sales.Reverse of the same coinAccording to the portal Hays, specialized in employment, in their latest ‘Labor Guide’ point out that up to 85% of companies find it difficult to find qualified professionals in the renewable energy sector. This is four points more than the percentage in other sectors. In this same report, and compared to other sectors, in the renewable field there is a large majority of professionals who expect salary increases in the range of 2.4% to 4%. .9% salary revaluation. 35% of professionals believe that they will earn more in the future, in that upward margin, while in other sectors 22% believe this. Figures that reflect the optimism that comes from the energy sector, and especially what has to do with renewables. A sector that is growing. In 2023, the installed capacity of photovoltaic solar energy increased by 28%, adding 5,594 MW and reaching a total of 25,549 MW. At the end of the year, there was more than 125.6 GW of installed power, of which 61% was renewable. In terms of renewable capacity, wind power leads with 24% of the total, followed by photovoltaic with 20%. % and hydraulics (13%), according to Red Eléctrica Española. This growth in renewables has a positive impact on employment. As stated in the report of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), clean energies create five times more jobs than those generated by conventional sources. Other opportunities in the workplace are the new professions that have emerged thanks to renewable energy. Some examples: renewable energy project technicians, specialists in electrical networks for wind farms, specialists in photovoltaic systems, design engineers, experts in energy supply contracts, or experts in ‘commissioning’, the process that verifies the quality of projects. Renewable energies, in addition, not only generate employment at a global and national level, they also promote local employment. In the just transition systems that many companies have activated, to move from more polluting technologies to cleaner ones, new jobs are generated that, at least, will be valid while these processes last. Subsequently, many of these companies, especially the large energy companies, are also already investing in new renewable projects in parallel that, in the same way, drive the labor market.

#Good #salary #temporality #energy #great #job #demand