Like every December 28 since 2007, “good riddance day” has been celebrated in New York (United States), in Times Square. Inspired by a South American tradition, “Good Riddance Day” takes on its full meaning this year. A piñata was sprayed to say goodbye to all the bad memories of 2020, with a feeling shared by the entire planet leading the pack. “Like everyone else, I want to get rid of the coronavirus”said a man at the microphone. As if to ward off bad luck, once written, his message will end up in the shredder.

Other messages sent from all over America, posted on the bulletin board, will also be smashed to pieces. “It was a mentally trying time, admits a participant. But I think everyone is optimistic about next year “. While waiting for better days, it is high time to destroy all the bad memories.