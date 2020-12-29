Center-back Dayot Upamecano has been on the wish lists of Europe’s top clubs not just since Leipzig made it into the semi-finals of the last Champions League. There are many good reasons for the 22-year-old to fulfill his contract with the Saxons, which was extended until 2023 – but one important factor speaks for the Frenchman to take the next career step after the current season.
Upamecano actually has everything a player his age could want at RB Leipzig. He is the undisputed regular player of a well-paying club that regularly competes for national and international titles and will continue to do so in the future. So why should the aspiring defense chief even consider making a move next summer?
The answer is as simple as it is all-encompassing: FC Bayern is FC Bayern.
Leipzig’s CEO Oliver Mintzlaff recently expressed confidence that Upamecano can be kept, but RB cannot miss out on a generous transfer fee. “We all wouldn’t mind if he stayed with us,” Mintzlaff said Sports buzzer. But the pandemic also hit the well-heeled Leipzigers.
“We are missing an income of over 30 million euros. But we still managed not to have to part with a single employee. As long as the ball is rolling and the TV money comes, it will go on,” Mintzlaff described economic situation and made it clear that you put the success of the team above financial interests.
“We don’t want a return, we want success”, although it would be absolutely negligent to waive the transfer fee in the range of 50 million euros, which is due for Upamecano.
Upamecano knows the Bundesliga, has a very high level and promises another great development – FC Bayern is looking for a successor to David Alaba, who is willing to emigrate, and Jerome Boateng, who is getting on in years, and can advertise with economic security and titles.
Given these aspects, a change in summer 2021 would be sensible and advisable for all parties. Ultimately, Upamecano has to consider whether he feels ready to become an all-time star. FC Bayern would be the right address here, because enough examples from the past show that for players of his age, the jump to a top club in another league is often associated with a bank seat and a permanent career break.
Only Paris Saint-Germain could establish itself as a competitor of Bayern in Upamecano’s considerations, but after the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel, many things seem unpredictable with the French subscription master.
