Today, light rain fell in separate areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, and the winds were moderate to brisk and sometimes strong.
The Emirate of Abu Dhabi and separate parts of the country witnessed light rains, including Al Dhafra, Al Ain, Al Sila, and others. Light rain also fell in the Jebel Ali area in Dubai and Al Barsha. In the Emirate of Sharjah, it rained in Al Badayer, Al Madam and others, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The Al Dhafra Region Municipality called for caution and caution in walking on the roads, given that some areas were affected by brisk winds, causing dust and rain.
And she called on the public to contact the hotline 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 in the event of sand gathering, falling trees, or any emergency.
The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be in a state of atmospheric instability, and the amounts of clouds will gradually increase over separate areas of the country, interspersed with some cumulus clouds accompanied by rain, and the winds will be moderate to brisk and sometimes strong.
The center said in its daily statement that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 20 to 35, reaching 50 km / h..and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be medium to turbulent at times with clouds, and the first tide will occur at 14:20, and the second tide will occur at 04:00. 52 The first tide is at 08:08 and the second is at 21:49. In the Sea of Oman, the wave will be medium to turbulent at times with clouds. The first tide will occur at 11:06 and the second tide will be at 00:35, and the first tide will be at 17:45 and the second At 06:44.
