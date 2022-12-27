Separate areas of the country witnessed, this morning, good rains of varying intensity continued as a result of the country being affected by a weather condition.
Heavy rains fell on the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and separate parts of the country. Light rain also fell in Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah, Ajman and others, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
The National Center of Meteorology expected that the state of atmospheric instability will continue today, and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with the appearance of some cumulus clouds in separate areas of the country, accompanied by rainfall of varying intensity, and the winds are light to moderate and active at times.
– National Center of Meteorology (@NCMS_media) December 27, 2022
