Rome – Italy beat Albania 3-1 in the friendly played in Tirana. Landlords ahead in the 16th minute with Ismajli’s header, then the Azzurri turn the game around with Di Lorenzo’s seals in the 20th minute and Grifo in the 25th minute. In the second half again Grifo signs his personal brace by scoring the final goal. A match punctuated by lights: the return of Chiesa in blue, the debuts of Fagioli, Pafundi and Pinamonti, Grifo’s convincing performance; but also shadows, such as Tonali’s injury at the end of the first half.

The Milan midfielder falls in a disorderly manner after an aerial tackle and lands violently with his shoulder and head. Forced to leave the field on a stretcher, at the end of the match Mancini reassured everyone about his condition: “He’s conscious, he’s taken a good hit but he’s fine,” he told Rai.

“Mine were good, we even changed the system a bit and it went well, I saw positive things. They were very good, especially in the first half when we had so many chances,” said Italy coach Roberto Mancini before commenting on the performances by Vincenzo Grifo and Zaniolo: “Grifo is an extraordinary boy, and he is the Italian with the most goals in the Bundesliga. He has quality, and today he scored two good goals. It was a positive evening for Zaniolo too, he was back after a long time” . finally Tonali: “he was conscious, I think he took a big hit and is now doing some tests”.

The match

It was Edy Reja’s men who unlocked the game first with a goal from Ismajli who jumped higher than Bonucci in the 15th minute and scored with a precise and powerful header that pierced Meret. Immediate draw for the Azzurri in the 20th minute with Di Lorenzo, with a touch in the box from a tense cross. Italy’s best action leads to the lead, super Raspadori who serves Grifo with a perfect assist for the 2-1. Tile on the blues in the 41st minute, as mentioned, with the injury to Tonali. There is also time for one last chance, on Zaniolo’s feet who, however, hits the post from a favorable position. Play resumes and the match heats up. In the 50th minute, Grifo hits the crossbar with a dry and powerful shot just inside the penalty area. Just three minutes later, this time it was Albania’s turn to hit the high post of Meret’s goal, with a shot from outside the box by number 11 Uzuni. On the continuation of the action, Meret intervenes on the ground in two stages on a treacherous diagonal low shot. He scuffles on the pitch in the 59th minute, when a hold by Bare on Verratti triggers the blue’s nervous reaction. Tension rises which threatens to turn into a fight with the referee who restores calm after a heap involving almost all the players. Yellow card for both Verratti and Bare.

In the 61st minute another crossbar for Albania, at the end of a quick restart caused by an outgoing Italian lightness. The action continues and Bonucci avoids the goal with a save on the line on a sharp diagonal. Albania’s boarding finds courage, but after just three minutes the Azzurri find the third goal, again with Grifo: on a low cross by Verratti intercepted by the Albanian defence, but the imperfect disengagement becomes an assist for the Freiburg forward who puts it inside with a shot without fail just inside the penalty area. At 74′, good opportunity for Dimarco who, served precisely in the run by Verratti, hits with his left foot on the fly, finding Berisha in the trajectory who rejects for a corner. On the corner, immediate reversal in front of the 75 ‘with a golden ball on Roshi’s feet: Meret opposes the great. In the 77th minute, Mancini makes Zaniolo catch his breath with the introduction of Gnonto and Grifo, replaced by the young Juventus player Fagioli, making his first appearance for the national team. In the 87th minute spectacular half overhead kick by Skuka, Meret engages. Then in the 89th minute it was time for Chiesa to return to the national team, replacing Raspadori after a year’s absence. In addition, two absolute debuts: the class of 2006 also enters Pafundi in place of Verratti and Pinamonti in place of Bonucci.