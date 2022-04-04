On several occasions, in which I accompany my daughter to take the school bus in the morning, a lady passes by and greets her, teases her and asks her little questions that might seem as if she wanted to get a conversation out of her. It automatically “throws out” to me that an older woman would like to talk to a 7-year-old girl, asking questions about, for example, where the truck is going or if she has siblings.

From a young age they begin to teach us that there are bad people, who want to harm us and that we must be careful. The alarm signal and the phrase: “Watch out, watch out” comes to mind.

Since the lady left, I automatically turned my daughter to look me in the eye and reminded her of what they repeated to me in my childhood. I warned her that even if we greet her, it does not mean that we know her, therefore we do not know what her intentions are.

While I was speaking, I felt a little alarmist and I didn’t want to go to the extreme where big cities arrive where not even neighbors greet each other. So I explained to him that he can say hello to her but if she asks him to come with her or tells him to go with her, just ignore her.

I was reflecting on the concept of bad people and how in the leveling they repeated to us that the pedagogue Jean-Jacques Rousseau affirmed that we are born good but that society is what corrupts us.

Regardless of whether Rousseau’s thesis is true or not, it is impossible to determine whether a person is good or bad by an action he performs. It is to have a half result.

With the boom of social networks came a phenomenon where we take the facts out of context, where we judge anyone who is or thinks differently. We have become less tolerant and more eager to pass judgment.

The famous musical Wicked or the Maleficent movie come to mind, where both main characters were the bad guys in other stories but in these versions they present us with their context, what led them to do what they did and we managed to understand why they acted that way. .

When I started teaching I ran into very similar situations. The “problematic” student turned out to be a child reacting to the environment in which he lived.

Labeling people has become a habit and it is easier to point out someone who does not coincide with what we think is the right thing, without even trying to understand why they did it.

We deduce that he is a bad person because of what he did, falling into the temptation of feeling good because it is something we would do differently.