Excessive appreciation for others is a title that hides with it many sorrows, concerns and consequences, from the reality of life, and the cases and cases considered by the courts.

A wonderful, generous, successful and wealthy person who was betrayed by the people closest to him, although he did not skimp on anything, but was ready to give him many times what he seized by fraud and forgery.

A woman sacrificed for her husband, borrowed and accumulated debts to help him in his work, and when his affairs became easy, and he knew the way to get rich, he turned against her and searched for another that suits his new situation.

An employer who deals like a big brother with his subordinates and those around him, so he gives more than what was agreed upon, and he does not miss an occasion without providing help and assistance, as he considers them part of his success even if they are not in reality, but like many others he is met with ingratitude at times, and recklessness at work at other times, so he asks Himself: Is he overestimating them? Does the hair cross between kindness and naivety in dealing with them?

Human relations – which appear in their pure form in the courts – are based on appreciation. When a simple disagreement between a married couple turns into enmity and hatred, and a raging judicial battle in the courts, the reason is the misjudgment of one or both of the other from the first moment of their connection together, as most of the fire is from small sparks. .

Finally, we discussed a case that seemed simple, but it is the most accurate example of miscalculation, when one of them went to a cafe and made inappropriate gestures to a waitress, thinking that she would swallow his harassment, and considered it an absurdity to which she was accustomed, but she did not do that and dragged him to the courts. Rather, he was convicted and a precedent was recorded for him!

There are many good people who do not consider their giving as a sacrifice, or their assistance to others as a favor, but – unfortunately – they are usually harmed, and they blame themselves for what they consider excessive appreciation for others, and despite that they do not stop giving because it has grown inside them, and a value that they do not realize is a divine blessing.

These people are satisfied with a simple word of thanks, or a gesture expressing gratitude, but they do not find it in most cases, because the other party in their lives used to take only, and their generosity and kindness continued, and they no longer even care about expressing their feelings.

At this point, we return to the courts, because they are indeed a mirror of all these characteristics. Hundreds of family disputes, particularly between spouses, are often caused by exploitation by one party and exaggeration by the other.

And search for education in the problems that occur between parents and children, and you will find that excessive pampering is a weapon that bounces back in the face of parents, and turns into misjudgment and neglect towards them by their children.

Just as there are problems in the courts, solutions are also available in them. The lesson learned from the reality of several and disparate cases is the need to act in moderation with others, even if it is the closest person to you. who deserve better than that.

Arbitrator and legal advisor