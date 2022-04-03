Legal Adviser, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, warned individuals during the holy month of Ramadan against responding to random fundraising ads promoted by some “social media” users, to collect money to help needy people or sick cases, whether they are fake or they know them, or they are trying to mediate for them in This matter.

He cautioned that scammers on social media take advantage of the desire of many to provide assistance and give alms, defraud them and steal their money by publishing cases of fundraising ads, while the Cybercrime and Rumors Law prohibits calling and promoting the collection of donations without a license.

Al-Sharif said, in video episodes broadcast by “Emirates Today” on its platforms to shed light on the newly issued laws, that “almost all of the UAE society loves to do good, and we have a principle in our lives that charity removes affliction, out of faith and belief in our Noble Messenger, may God bless him and grant him peace.”

He added that many people in the country rush to give alms, whether on the street with workers or the needy, but there are malicious souls who take advantage of this kindness, and they practice beggary operations, and this matter is prohibited by law, adding that some have used social media to defraud and rob money. Philanthropists, illegal fundraising.

He pointed out that there are responsible and licensed bodies to engage in such acts, but some people intrude, or that they think that they can perform what these bodies do, whether with malicious intent, by seizing these donations for themselves, or being honest, given that they know how to spend them. , at costs less than that may be incurred by the competent authorities.

Al-Sharif warned of the penalty for collecting donations without a license, and the law criminalized such an act, adding that if the matter was left to good faith, the malicious would certainly not leave them, and collecting donations would become a random process, and in an easy way through social media.

He added that the legislator was aware of this matter, and decided in Article (46) of the Rumors and Cybercrime Law that he shall be punished by imprisonment and a fine of no less than 200,000 dirhams and not more than 500,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, whoever establishes or manages a website, or Supervise it, or publish information on the information network to invite or promote fundraising without a license approved by the competent authority, or in violation of the terms of this license.

