Jalisco.- On Saturday, October 15, Emily Cinnamon Álvarez Beltrán, daughter of the boxer Saul ‘El Canelo’ Alvarezcelebrated his fifteen years with a party full of stars like Carin León and Firm Groupmusicians who presumably would have been run by the man from Guadalajara when he got drunk.

Despite the criticism and comments such as “bad drink” made towards “El Canelo” AlvarezJoaquín Ruiz, harmony of the group, published on his Facebook account ‘@joaquinruizoficial’ a series of photographs in which they appear in full celebration.

Accompanying the photos, the member of Firm Group public “What a good party indeed. Whatever they say“, referring to the controversy surrounding the boxer born on July 18, 1990 in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

Photo: Facebook ‘@joaquinruizoficial’

So far, no other element of the band has spoken about the alleged attitude that the Mexican multi-champion took once he was drunk at his daughter’s 15-year party with Karen Beltrán.

The controversy

From the first moments in which the event took place, all kinds of images and videos began to come out, as well as rumors about “El Canelo” Alvarez behaving out of the ordinary once the cups advanced.

The also businessman even went on stage to sing a duet with Grupo Firme and Carin León, starring in one of the most striking moments of the event and leaving his daughter Emily Cinnamon without so much attention.

Photos and photos of the big day were spread on the internet, although some of the most popular were those of the athlete with the musicians as great friends.