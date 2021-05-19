Once again insecurity hit him Greater Buenos Aires. And it also aroused, as in so many other opportunities, the solidarity of the people.

The picnic area “Park of the Sun” from Merlo suffered a ruthless robbery: in the early morning Sunday, they took the carafes and the stove they had to cook. They were left with nothing. People found out, the case went viral and hit TV. The result: in one day they donated everything they needed, and even more.

The picnic area it works in the garage of a family home, which is in charge of feeding 250 people. Monday morning when they got up They discovered that someone had forced the sliding gate and had taken her kitchen supplies.

“The robbery it was a shock horrible because today we have more than 33 families and in each family there are more than 6 or 7 people”, Explained Mariza Lescano, in charge of the dining room.

Mariza, the manager of the picnic area, posted a video on her networks to ask people for help.

Before the pandemic they cooked for 95 neighborhood kids with a lot of effort, but during 2020 the number grew and the families began to ask Mariza for portions for the adult members as well, since they had no means to buy food.

Upon discovering that the two carafes and the stove had been taken, made the complaint at the Pompeii Commissary, in Merlo. The police began an investigation, but what most caught the attention of the authorities is that the stolen stove had been thrown away in the courtyard of Mariza’s neighbor’s house, “what I was already broken and shattered”.

Buy the items for cooking at the time it involved a great effort, that I demand several months to organize raffles, sell locro, empanadas Y Pizza. “The carafes are expensive, it was very difficult for us”, said the person in charge of the place.

To publicize the sad moment that they had to go through, the manager of the dining room recorded a video to share on social media, in which he spoke to those who took everything: “I ask you if you have a heart to come and give it back”, he said with tears in his eyes.

“I decided to delete the video because even though I didn’t say anything bad, I always show up strong because I know that the people who come here are the ones who have a really bad time”Mariza explained later.

But it took a while with that online publication for people to find out Y will mobilize. Between neighbors of the neighborhood and other neighboring places, They donated 8 jugs. Y a man who saw the video from San Antonio de Padua took them a stove, which allowed that on Monday they could make the pot of milk for the snack normally.

“Good always conquers evil”, says Mariza with relief, who adds that in addition to recover what was stolen thanks to solidarity, too They were able to get boxes with merchandise and even bags with winter clothes.

The bad moment, likewise, still could not be totally overcome. “Parque del Sol” had recently achieved, with much effort, buy a pizza oven, which was the last thing they needed to be able to cook for so many in need. Now they had to fix themselves as before.