The disease develops when bacteria present in the mouth enter the patient's airways and infect the lungs. Frail people or those with a weakened immune system are particularly at risk

Having clean and healthy teeth can save our lives. This is confirmed by a study from the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, according to which Good oral hygiene is associated with significantly lower rates of pneumonia among people hospitalized (particularly in patients undergoing mechanical ventilation), a lower mortality rates in intensive care, to a shorter duration of mechanical ventilation and intensive care stay. According to the authors of work (a review of 15 studies, published in Jama Internal Medicine)tooth brushing can be a way that is as economical as it is effective to reduce cases of hospital-acquired pneumonia. This develops when the bacteria present in the mouth descend into the respiratory tract, infecting the lungs. People who are frail or have a weakened immune system are particularly at risk of developing pneumonia during hospitalization. However, brushing your teeth daily can reduce the amount of oral bacteriadrastically decreasing the probability of getting sick.

Brushing your teeth makes a difference The researchers collected and analyzed the results of 15 randomized clinical trials from all over the world, out of a total population of over 2,700 patients. Using different databases, they compared the effect of regular oral hygiene with a toothbrush compared to incorrect oral hygiene (without a toothbrush), discovering that Rates of hospital-acquired pneumonia and ICU mortality are significantly lower among subjects who use a toothbrush daily – and correctly – compared to those who pay little attention to oral hygiene. The results were particularly convincing among patients receiving mechanical ventilation. The lower mortality figure is impressive: it suggests that Regular tooth brushing in hospital can save lives – explains Michael Klompas, among the authors of the review, epidemiologist and infectious disease specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital and professor at the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Institute —. It is rare, in the field of hospital preventive medicine, to find something so effective and economical. Instead of a new device or drug, our study indicates that simply brushing your teeth makes a big difference.

Intensive care and beyond Most of the studies examined concern the effects of brushing teeth on adults hospitalized in intensive care. The Boston researchers hope that the protective effect of tooth brushing may also concern patients not hospitalized in intensive care, but further studies are needed to clarify this point. The results of our work highlight the importance of an oral health routine that includes tooth brushing for hospitalized patients. We hope this will help implement policies and programs to ensure people in hospital brush their teeth regularly. And if a patient is unable to do it on his own, he could be assisted by healthcare personnel concludes Klompas.

