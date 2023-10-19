There are those who don’t feel cut out for the job of father or mother. And those who instead experience it almost as a vocation, as if he were born to look after children. In both cases it may not be a far-fetched sensation. Being a good or bad parent can also depend on a question of genes that are found ‘in the parenting hub’ inside the brain and could contribute to determining the qualities of a mother and a father. This is the hypothesis suggested by a team of scientists who investigated the question in depth in a study on mice.

According to the research, authored by Anthony Isles and colleagues from Cardiff University, and published in the journal ‘Plos Genetics’, there is some evidence in rodents of an unusual phenomenon in mammals called ‘genomic imprinting’ and that it affects parental behavior . Mammals inherit two copies of each gene – one from each parent – and each copy is usually expressed equally in the cell. With so-called ‘imprinted’ genes, however, only one copy is expressed, the one inherited from the father or mother. To confirm that these genes play a role in parenting, the team used sequencing data of neurons in the parental hub in the hypothalamus of mice.

And he found that imprinted genes are particularly common among genes expressed in these cells, including Magel2, which was previously not linked to parenting. Further experiments showed that mice lacking an active form of Magel2 were inattentive parents who created poor nests. The new findings show that genomic imprinting plays an important role in controlling parental behavior in mice.

Interestingly, the researchers say, previous research has also shown that if mouse pups lose their paternal version of Magel2, they emit fewer ultrasonic vocalizations, which they use to attract their mother’s attention. Together, these findings support the idea that genomic imprinting evolved to coordinate parental activities between a mother and her pups.

“Our study – conclude the authors – demonstrates the importance of imprinted genes as a group in the neural circuits that control parental behavior in mammals. These results imply that the maternal and paternal genomes can differentially manipulate parental care for their own purposes , thus modeling the evolution of parental behavior in mammals.”