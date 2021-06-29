Directly from Amazon Studios confirmation arrives that the TV series Good Omens has been officially renewed for a second season.

Released in 2019 as Prime Video Original, the comedy series based on the novel best seller of Terry Pratchett is Neil Gaiman it was a success with fans right from the start. The two protagonists played by Michael Sheen is David Tennant they demonstrated a very good chemistry (which should not be underestimated if you have to share the screen with another actor) and the presence of Gaiman himself as a key figure in the project has certainly led to a more faithful transposition to the original idea of ​​the two writers.

Today we have confirmation that the second season will also consist of 6 episodes and will see the unlikely duo once again grappling with something bigger than them when an unexpected messenger makes them aware of a surprising mystery. Filming of the episodes will take place in Scotland, later in 2021, but we will have to wait for further updates regarding the official release date.

This time Gaiman will not only be executive producer, but will take on the role of co-showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon who will reprise the role of director. For a project of this magnitude, give the British writer more creative control it will certainly take the TV series in a conscious direction.

For the occasion, Gaiman was able to talk about the paper sequel ever made by Good Omens and where to bring the story with a second season. He recalled how he and Terry Pratchett had already talked about a sequel and what ideas to plan, but the writer’s disappearance has left a void that is difficult to fill. Now, however, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, Gaiman has the opportunity to put into practice those ideas put on the table thirty years ago.

After the success of the first season it was a matter of time before a second one received the green light, even with the alleged absence of material to work on. We look forward to seeing what troubles our two supernatural protagonists will be led to.