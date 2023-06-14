yanet garcia never ceases to amaze and this time he did it for his own and strangers after appearing wearing a charming black lingerie set which has been the sensation among her fans because they see her as a goddess. In the publication the influencer

He wished everyone a good night, which made more than one lose their minds.

The publication was shared through her Twitter account, this time the model decided that her photo should be published through this medium because, being high-tone content, she did not want to have any problem with Instagram’s policy and it was a great success because her fans of the other platform were able to delight in their beauty.

Yanet García presented a black lingerie set that apparently consisted of one piece, since it can be seen that it is worn by a form fitted by a large number of elastics. Even so, the essence remains the same and highlighted each of its physical attractions.

The outfit of the influencers It was in a black color with some transparencies both above and below. In addition to the fact that it was quite small for certain sections of his figure, which made it even more striking. Yanet García is considered the goddess of spicy clothes because she always finds the ideal to show off her charms.

It is not the first time that something like this has looked like, on other occasions the color and design have changed but always maintaining the level of daring. The one born in New Lion It has a collection of content that is not wasted, in any of the applications in which it has a presence, it is always a leader, being already called one of the queens of the networks.