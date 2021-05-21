Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival is not only satisfied with presenting interactive and educational workshops for its visitors, but also opens the doors for them to various creative arts, on top of which is the theater, as the activities of its 12th session at the Sharjah Expo Center hosted the singing “Good Night” play, to inspire young people many lessons and repeat Glory to “lyrical theater”.

The play “Good Night” comes in the belief of the festival’s administration, which will continue until May 29, in the importance of arts and its ability to deliver messages to a children’s audience. The events of the play tells the story of a girl talented in singing and playing, and she strives to search for an opportunity that enables her to prove her talent in front of the audience, bypassing all family circumstances that she is going through, and to achieve her dreams, this girl meets through virtual reality with a well-known singing star, which afflicts her with some vanity and condescension .

Farah al-Sarraf, Hanadi al-Kandari, Ghadeer al-Sabti and Alaa al-Hindi, along with Muhammad al-Ramadan and Faisal Farid, will play the theatrical starring role, and it is directed by Shamlan al-Nassar and written by Muhammad al-Shuraida.

Many dance songs and dances included in “Good Night”, which were specially designed to suit the needs and requirements of children. Its main idea revolves around the talent and the need for the family to support it, and the importance of believing in the cards and dreams of children, no matter how simple.

During the entire period of the show, the stars of the play did not stop presenting songs and dance performances, which caused interaction among the children’s audience, as the children met the stars of the play with applause, and they interacted with the songs they presented.

The stars of theatrical work, through their dialogues and dance dances, presented a clear message that affirms that a person must strive to achieve his dream, with the need not to be arrogant and condescending to his friends, no matter what he possesses of unique characteristics that may not be available to others, but he must bear appreciation and loyalty to each Support him and stood with him and believed in his talent.

The dates for the play “Good Knight” will be shown on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 pm, and on Saturday, May 22 at 6 pm.