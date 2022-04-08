It works like this. Mr. So-and-so 1 creates an NGO and does nothing else. Over time, a federal grant emerges within a project. Usually education or health — areas that touch people’s hearts. Then Mr. Beltrano appears 2. The next step is for a friend of a friend within the government to release the money, always after an amendment by a member of parliament. But the money can only reach an NGO that has been in existence for over 10 years. No problem: just take the entity created by So-and-so 1 and pass it on to Mr. Beltrano 2. Almost like transferring the domain of a website. In new hands, money is taken for, for example, “sports courses”. Then, to circumvent the absence of any history of the NGOs in the contracted themes, they go into the hands of people with a certain brand in the segment. In the case in question, Emerson Sheik (on the left, former idol player for Corinthians) and Daniel Alves (on the right, an almost former player, who was once an idol and hated in São Paulo and returned to play for Barcelona). The expected transfers (and not yet released) totaled R$ 6.2 million. Among the names linked to Sheik in this modeling is that of Leonardo Castro, who worked within the Sports portfolio of the Bolsonaro government. Castro stepped down in December, the same day Sheik’s NGO signed its contract. On Tuesday (5), after the revelation of the case by Folha de S.Paulo, Sheik decided to remove his name from the stolen. The Ministry of Citizenship, commanded by Ronaldo Vieira Bento, says that there is no illegality in the matter. It may not even be illegal. It is immorality indeed.

It is necessary to recognize that Brazil went wrong. This is the only way to save the script that started with “Once upon a time…” and will end up as Round 6: a survivor, but who would rather be dead. On Monday (4), at a CUT event, Lula said that “if we mapped the address of each deputy and there were 50 in the house, not to curse, it is to talk to him, his wife, his son him, disturbing his tranquility, has much more effect than demonstrating in Brasília”. The reaction, especially from Bolsonarist parliamentarians, came at the same level. In one of them, the anonymous Cabo Junio ​​Amaral (PL-MG) posts a video on social networks explaining (more or less) how to get to his house in Contagem (MG). “I’ll wait for you there. Both your class and you (Lula). Go (sic) there to talk to my wife, my daughter. You will be most welcome.” Speech takes place as he carries a pistol (right). Fifth-rate Western loses.

Zelensky compares scenes

from Bucha to Guernica and asks (and gets) more sanctions In a teleconference between the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and the Spanish congress, on Tuesday (5), the Ukrainian leader touched the wound. “We are in April 2022, but it feels like we are in April 1937.” He compared the attacks on the city of Bucha, near Kiev, to what happened to the Spanish city of Guernica, whose population was massacred by attacks by the Francoist government during the country’s civil war — which gave rise to one of Pablo Picasso’s most famous works. On Saturday (2), the AFP news agency was the first to release images of mass graves, dead civilians with signs of execution and other atrocities that raise the scene to war crimes. Pope Francis condemned the “horrendous cruelty”. Zelensky said Europeans must stop being “afraid of Russia” and called for “guns and sanctions.” The strongest speech came, however, from his speech on the same Tuesday to the UN Security Council. “Where is the security that the Council needs to guarantee? It’s not there (in Ukraine).” His statement was rhetorical, as Russia (plus China, the United States, France and the United Kingdom) has veto power over any decision, but it opens wide everything that the UN cannot do. The next day, the US announced further sanctions against major Russian banks and Vladimir Putin’s daughters.

Toyota closes historic factory

It is not easy for the automakers segment in Brazil. The country is experiencing a crisis that seems to have no end. On Tuesday (5), the Japanese Toyota announced the closing of its factory in São Bernardo do Campo, in the ABC Paulista region. The unit, which is 60 years old and produces parts for other company plants in Brazil, Argentina and the United States, was the company’s first operation outside Japan. Production will be transferred to Indaiatuba, Porto Feliz and Sorocaba, in the interior of São Paulo. According to the company, the intention is to seek more synergy to increase competitiveness “in the face of the challenges of the Brazilian market and the sustainability of business in the country”. The change should be completed in November 2023. There is no forecast of layoffs — if the 550 employees decide to move to one of the three cities in the interior of São Paulo.

+5.5% oscillation of the S&P 500 between the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine (24 February) and Tuesday (5), the day of Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the UN Security Council

SHORT MEMORY

According to a Datafolha survey, the percentage of Brazilians who consider the management (sic) of Jair Bolsonaro in the Covid crisis to be bad or terrible drops from 54% to 46% between September and the end of March. Brazil has 660,000 deaths from the disease.