The program Young People Building the Future will continue to be a reality in Mexico. This was confirmed by the Secretary of Labor and Social Security, Marath Baruch Bolanos Lopezwho assured that the next administration, headed by Claudia Sheinbaum, will give continuity to this successful initiative.

Young People Building the Future has been one of the most important social programs of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Through it, hundreds of thousands of young Mexicans have had the opportunity to train in companies and workshops, acquiring work experience and skills for their professional future.

The continuity of this program is due to a constitutional reform that will guarantee the right of young people to work. With this reform, Young People Building the Future is consolidated as a public policy of the Statetranscending changes in government.

The next payment day is Friday, July 26thand the Government of Mexico will inform later when the platform for registrations will be reopened and the participation of the next generations of the program will continue.

Young People Building the Future has benefited more than 2.9 million young people since its creation in 2019, providing them with monthly financial support equivalent to a minimum wage and access to health services. In addition, it has contributed to reducing inequality and promoting community development.

The Secretary of Labor highlighted the importance of this program for the future of Mexico: “This program has been a turning point in the attention and guarantee of youth rights, thus being a fundamental tool to guarantee the constitutional right of young men and women to work.”

Jóvenes Construyendo el Futuro has proven to be a successful model of social policy, and its continuity is excellent news for the new generations of Mexicans.

By ensuring access to training and employment opportunities, this programme contributes to building a more just and equitable future for all.