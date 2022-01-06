Berliners stroll through the park at the decommissioned Tempelhof airport: in Europe, there was a 65% increase in infections, but deaths were reduced by 6%| Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Global Covid-19 cases rose 70% in the week from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, but deaths from the disease dropped 10% over the same period, according to an epidemiological report released on Thursday (6) by the World Organization of Health (WHO).

There were 9.5 million confirmed infections last week, almost double the previous weekly records. The number of deaths was 41 thousand, which represents the fourth consecutive week of decline in deaths, despite the current virulent wave of cases of the disease.

Paradoxically, the Americas, the continent with the highest increase in cases (100%), was also the one where deaths fell the most (18%). In Europe, which registered a 65% increase in infections, deaths were reduced by 6%.

In absolute numbers, Europe was the continent with the most cases reported in the week under analysis (5.3 million) and the highest number of deaths (22,000). The Americas reported 3.2 million cases and 10,000 deaths.

At the current rate, Europe, with 103 million cases since the start of the pandemic, will soon surpass the Americas (104 million) in Covid-19 cases.

In Africa, a continent where the omicron variant was first detected, cases increased only 7% last week, the lowest percentage by region, although deaths increased 22% (1,100 in the seven days studied).

All other regions saw decreases in deaths, including South Asia, where deaths dropped by 7% despite a sharp 78% increase in new infections.

The epidemiological report did not provide data on the presence of different variants of the coronavirus in new infections, although in some countries the omicron strain is already declared as dominant.

More than 9.3 billion vaccines have been administered worldwide, with 59% of the world’s population having received at least one dose, although the percentage drops to 8.8% in low-income countries, most on the African continent.