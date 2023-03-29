There is good news for the victims of the Hart voor Auto’s event.

Last weekend there was another wonderful car event for people who like to watch other people drive back and forth in expensive cars. It was called Hart voor Auto’s Showtime and took place at the TT Circuit in Assen. Hart van Auto’s is a website where you can read the Autoblog news an hour later.

Maybe you got it, but it didn’t go entirely smoothly. The event in itself yes, but not for the parked cars on the property. A miscreant with an (we suspect) aversion to cool cars thought it necessary to damage the parked cars of the visitors.

Fluctuating number of scratched cars (but rising)

The number of damaged cars fluctuates quite a bit. Our first sources spoke of 200, official figures were initially much lower: dozens. In the end, the truth is in the middle and the official number is 80. Perhaps a few people will take a look in their garage and see that their pride in wheels has a big scratch.

If you happen to have been to the event and have recorded something that is not right, please report it here with the police. Now the question is always how this will end. Chances are very high that it will stay that way. Even if the perpetrator is caught, everyone still has to deal with damage to the car.

Speaking of the perpetrators: they are not yet known. No one has reported yet. Nothing is known, let alone official, of environmental activists – despite various internal sources. Of course we received a nice slap on the nose in the form of a dish from the organization. Fie, naughty Autoblog!

Good news victims Hart voor Auto’s

But there is also good news! There are two companies with a real heart for cars that will help the victims. That late the organisation know. MAK Car Care will remove the scratches from the victims.

Photo Credits: AliExpress

Friend of Autoblog and April 1 champ Stipt Polish Point is also willing to make the paint of cars factory new. If the costs are too high to polish it away for free, another solution will be looked at (that sounds like paying).

For the upcoming events, there are grown men who will be operating a drone to make sure your pride on wheels isn’t touched by a rascal with a screwdriver. There will also be a surveillance team around. So you can park your Collectable with peace of mind, while you look at others Collectibles at the event.

Photo: Scratch on an Alfa Romeo 8C (NOT AT THE EVENT) via@Automotiveon Autoblog Spots

This article Good news affected Hart voor Auto’s event appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Good #news #victims #Hart #voor #Autos #event