Barmer

You must have heard many stories about pigeon houses and grains being donated to them. But today we are going to talk about a three-storey house of pigeons where not one or two, but the whole 5000 pigeons live. Yes, this beautiful three-storey of Kabatur is in the border district of Barmer, which is called

The two brothers, resident of Bhadresh area, have formed together. The construction of magnificent platforms made for pigeons on their behalf has now become a matter of discussion.

Famous for powerplant, sleep opens in tweet in Barmer

Let me tell you that after the powerplant has made its name all over the country, this platform made for the beautiful birds of Bhaderesh of Barmer has become special. Now every morning of Bhadresh is relaxed. Everyday, the sleep of the residents here opens with the tweet of birds. Actually this sequence started in the year 2009. When the bird love of a social worker has given 5 thousand birds a unique shelter for them here. In a three-storey building, 5 thousand birds are seen eating food.

Created Bird Heal Lover Institute

According to the information, these pigeons do not have the problem of grain water, so Kishanlal Chhajed and Mangilal Mahajan of Bhadresh Madani family have also set up Birds Chunga Lover Institute. Through this, they are arranging for their food and drink by adding funds. The three-storeyed building at 625 square feet here houses birds nest. 150 kg of paddy per day is needed for the food of birds. The expenditure of about 10 lakh rupees in the whole year comes on its operation. The arrangement of the said money is done through Chanda. Birds Prem Kishanlal Chhajed says that even after being a small village, money comes from many places across the country. Chhajed explains that it is God’s illusion that they are arranged.

Plants have been planted

The most important thing is that birds have been planted with dozens of species of plants near and on all three floors according to their environment. He is taking regular care of them. Institute Mangilal Mahajan said that in order to remain green in the surrounding environment, saplings of 900 square feet have also been planted nearby. Chhajed told that every season is taken care of in this unique home. Its settlement is also changed in time according to the season. About 350 slums were built at different safe places for breeding the prairies.

Now a seven-storey Pigeon House will be built

There is a plan to build a luxurious Pigeon house in the area of ​​900 square fit nearby. The Pigeon House will be seven storeys, in which small houses will be constructed. This facilitates birds to live. A floral garden will be constructed near the Pigeon House. So that birds can live in their environment in it comfortably.