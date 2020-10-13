Soon 1467 posts are going to be recruited in the Industrial Development Department. Of these, the maximum number of 1299 is ‘C’. These posts are vacant in various industrial development authorities of Uttar Pradesh. Appointment of these posts of direct recruitment has been sent to the Appointment and Personnel Department. From there, it is being sent to the Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC).

At present, only 31 posts of Group ‘C’ are vacant in Greater Noida, there are no vacancies in the remaining category. Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority has 6 posts in Group ‘B’ and 9 posts in Group ‘C’. Noida has one vacancy in Group ‘A’, two in Group ‘B’ and 51 posts in Group ‘C’. 12 posts of Group ‘B’, 21 of Group ‘C’ and 5 of Group ‘D’ are to be filled in UPCIDA i.e. Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority.

Similarly, in Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, only 14 posts in Group C are vacant. Lucknow Industrial Development Authority (LIDA) Group ‘B’ and 11 posts of Group C are vacant. Maximum 1164 posts of Group ‘C’ are vacant in printing and stationery. Including all the Industrial Development Authorities, only 2 posts in the total ‘A’ and 30 posts of Group ‘B’ are vacant.

Information about vacant posts sent to the Commission

The appeal of 121 posts has been sent to the Uttar Pradesh Dhenastha Service Selection Commission. In the selection year 2019-20, 17 posts of vacant assistant accountant, 11 posts of junior officer, 82 posts of draftsman and 11 posts of accountant have been sent to the Commission of Inquiry. Apart from this, the Commission has sent a vacant 83 posts of State Monetary Fund to the Commission in December last year.