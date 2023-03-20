Fill up that tank. Fuel prices just keep falling nicely regardless of the Russian oil boycott.

It’s nice and nice to drive electrically, but many people still use a fuel engine to heat their stoves. And they need petrol or diesel. In recent years, the prices of this fruit have become more expensive, much more expensive. At the end of October, you paid almost 2.28 euros for a liter of diesel. That’s not nothing.

Fuel prices continue to fall

How different it is now: a liter of diesel currently costs 1,726 euros. That is more than 55 cents less than a few months ago. It can be even cheaper at unmanned pumping stations, where we have already seen 1.52 euros on the signs. And if you look a little further on that sign, you will see that petrol has also become cheaper. Namely 1.93 euros and with the inexpensive pumps even 1.73 euros. Last June this was still 2.50 euros!

All this is evident from the latest research by UnitedConsumers, this organization looks at the pump prices of all major oil companies. But how is it possible that prices are actually falling, while Russian President Putin just said that we would pay even more. This is to punish us for supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia. This prediction of the Supreme Tsar has therefore (also) not come true.

The boycott came into effect on 5 December last year. Since then no Russian oil has been allowed to enter the EU. Well, that doesn’t work very well. This is because Russia does need the money and therefore simply sells the oil to other countries. And they don’t have such a boycott. Energy expert Hans van Kleef says about this against the Brabants Dagblad that ‘their oil then returns to us in a roundabout way’. According to him, the favorable prices are also due to the fact that stocks are up to standard and that this brings calm to the market.

Fun spoilage

Add to this the fact that the euro has become stronger against the dollar and the price at the pump will fall again. But don’t rejoice too soon, current prices still include a benefit from the government. There is a temporary reduction in excise duty. This started in 2022 and the name says it all: it is temporary.

As of July 1, the reduction will be reversed by half and completely in 2024. The reduction now gives you about 20 cents for petrol and 14 cents for diesel. Add that back to the current prices and you tap the 2 euros again. Shame!

