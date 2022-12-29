And believe me when I say you do. I mean, everyone wants a Clio Williams, right?

I feel like it’s starting to become a bit like a record with scratches, playing the same song over and over. And by that I mean my constant praise to the Renault Clio I and especially the fast versions.

That is -I will just repeat- of course because I once started with a Clio 1.8 RSi. The least potent of the fast 3, but not bad at all for an 18-year-old.

With a healthy portion of envy I therefore looked at the Clio 16V if it was standing somewhere and the Clio Williams was just drooling. No more and no less. I promised myself that one day there would be a bomb like this and this could be the chance.

At least if you don’t beat me to it.

Clio Williams in perfect condition

This is the Clio Williams you want. It is 1 from the first series, a so-called Phase 1 and they are special for several reasons. First of all, this was a limited edition, it was a homologation model and was only built 3800 times. This is number 2180

In addition, it has a slightly different color than the Phase 2 Williams. It is slightly lighter blue than the original. All to make the first 3800 buyers feel they were driving something special.

Furthermore, this Clio of course has the 2.0 16V under the hood, which is of course equipped with a nice ‘power dome’. That block delivers 150 hp and ensures acceleration to 100 in 7.2 seconds. Doesn’t seem that fast, but feels like it. Just believe me. The top is a neat 220 kilometers per hour.

The counter shows 144,856 km and the car is well maintained. And so it is for sale.

How much should this blue tear nose cost?

Now you want to know what you have to pay for this great piece of French engineering. Well, that’s difficult. It’s up for auction. Bee Collecting Cars in Oegstgeest. And then you know it’s good! The highest bid is now still at 15,701 euros and that is of course not enough for this Clio Williams.

So if you want to bid, then go to the Collecting Cars site and make an offer. You can do that until Monday evening. And who knows, you might take off with this ‘Voiture Tres Chaude.

Or I’m ahead of you, that’s also possible!

