Assistant professors will be recruited (recruited) for 4638 vacancies in 52 disciplines in 13 traditional universities of Bihar. The state government has sent a request for appointment to these posts to the Bihar State University Service Commission, despite being discharged on Sunday. Now the Commission will soon invite applications from candidates on these posts.

Education Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar informed the State University Service Commission to send the petition on Sunday. With the signature of the special secretary of the department Girivar Dayal Singh, the subject-wise and university-wise examination of these vacancies has gone to the commission. At the same time, the chairman of the commission, Dr. Rajwardhan Azad, confirmed the receipt of the request from the state government. Said that the Commission is already preparing for the appointment of Assistant Professor. Now applications will be invited by publishing advertisements soon.

It may be noted that the process of appointment from the newly formed University Services Commission will be conducted for the first time, while the appointment will be made for the first time as per the law recently notified by the Raj Bhavan for the appointment of Assistant Professors. Maximum 424 posts in Psychology subject, 368 posts in Economics, 316 posts in History, 292 in Hindi, 280 in Political Science, 253 in English and 142 posts in Geography have been requested. It is said that vacancies in the remaining 45 subjects are less than three digits. Talking of the most vacancies subject wise, including all the subjects, Lalit Narayan Mithila University will be on 856 posts and Maulana Mazharul Haque in the lowest 2 posts in Arabic-Persian University.

According to the Education Department, these vacancies have been calculated on the basis of 31 December 2019. Merit list to be made at 115 marks, Assistant Professors will be reinstated for Assistant Professors under ‘Appointment of Assistant Professors in the Universities of Bihar -2020’ notified by Governor cum Chancellor last month. It has 100 marks for academic career and 15 marks for interview. Out of total 115 marks, merit list of candidates will be made based on the sum of marks obtained. According to the rule, the maximum age of the candidates is fixed at 55 years on January 1 of the year of advertisement for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor. The appointment will be under advertisement on all India basis. Of the 100 marks fixed for an academic career in placement, 80 marks are academic score, while 10 marks are for research publication and 10 marks for teaching experience.

University Name – Vacancies

Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic-Persian University 02

Vkvs ara-428

Magadh University Bodh Gaya-381

Purnia University Purnia-213

BNMandal University Madhepura-377

Patna University Patna-273

Tilakamanjhi University Bhagalpur-276

LMNU Darbhanga-856

KSDSU Darbhanga-192

Pataliputra University Patna-462

BRA Bihar University, Muzaffarpur-603

Munger University Munger-245

Jayaprakash University Chapra-319