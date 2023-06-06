Was a good night, wasn’t it? You slept so deeply, it’s already 2024. Yes, that’s a bit scary. Don’t worry: grandma is still alive, but unfortunately we buried hamster Kareltje. And because it’s apparently already 2024, you can enjoy GTI-Treffen this year! It is even next weekend in Wolfsburg. Or are they just a year too early?

It’s gone a bit crazy. This year, the organization announced that the GTI-Treffen in Wörthersee, Austria, was over for good. The city where the largest Volkswagen event in the world is being held wants a greener image and a GTI meeting does not fit in with that. Not much later, Volkswagen itself announced that they will organize the event themselves, but then in Germany and in 2024.

GTI-Treffen in Wolfsburg is already this year

That is why we were quite surprised when we received the press release this morning that the GTI-Treffen will already be held in Wolfsburg, Germany, this weekend. On Saturday 10 June and Sunday 11 June, Volkswagen fans are welcome in Autostadt. Everyone is welcome and if you have a GTI you can register for the two special GTI parking spaces.

The annual GTI-Treffen in Wörthersee was therefore the largest Volkswagen event in the world before corona. We are guessing that the version in Germany will be slightly smaller. Maybe that’s why they don’t make the announcement until such a short time in advance; it feels a bit like one soft opening. A trial event where they can see how things are going on a small scale.

There will be forty GTIs from Volkswagen itself. These are production models, but also concepts and one-offs, for example. And although it is called GTI-Treffen, it is now an event that all brands of the Volkswagen Group attend. And even a lot of enthusiasts of other German car brands. So if you have nothing to do this weekend…