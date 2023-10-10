It could easily be on the SBS show, because this is certainly good news. The A12 will certainly no longer be blocked by Extinction Rebellion until Christmas.

Personally, it didn’t bother me for a second, but I immediately believe that it was extremely annoying when you had to cross the A12 and you couldn’t drive through because of a bunch of demonstrators. Who – let’s be honest – went into it every day with dedication and conviction, with or without a water cannon.

But they’re stopping for now. Not because they no longer have days off and their boss simply tells them to stay in the office, but because they believe there is progress in the cause they are fighting for. Reducing ‘subsidies’ on fossil fuels.

The House of Representatives has adopted a motion in which the outgoing cabinet is asked to draw up scenarios for the phasing out of those subsidies. The scenarios should be worked out before Christmas. And until then you can just continue on the A12.

The good listener has concluded from the above rules that these subsidies will not be reduced or even abolished. Scenarios have been requested for the phasing out of these subsidies.

You have to think about what will happen to the minimums if fossil fuel prices rise enormously without subsidies. Or with the competitive position of Dutch companies if their production costs increase by a factor of 50. And many more negative things, because life will become more expensive if XR gets its way.

Anyway, until then we can go in and out of The Hague again, if for some reason you need to, the A12 is no longer blocked. And that is good news, it bears repeating!

