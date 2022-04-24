Sinaloa.- What began as a dream for the inhabitants of the communities of the mountain area of ​​San Ignacio and the municipal seat, as well as for the mining town of Tayoltita, Durango, very soon it could be reality. Is to finish the construction of the road that will connect Tayoltita with San Ignacio.

Progress

Since September 7, 2019, when former mayor Iván Ernesto Báez Martínez gave the restart signal for the construction of the rural road San Ignacio-Tayoltita, the works have been permanent.

Today, the work represents more than 90 percent progresswhich speaks that very soon it will be concluded.

Read more: Dredging begins in the estuaries in El Rosario, Sinaloa

And although that road has not been completed, it already shortens the distance to different communities in the mountain area that had to make their way along the riverbank, which was impossible in the rainy season.

Even, for several years there was no public transport from San Ignacio to Tayoltita and vice versa, so This service has already been reactivatedwith which people can save half of what the plane ticket costs, together with the benefit that they can transport merchandise on the so-called route, something that is limited in air service.

The benefit

Nicolasa Barraza, mining delegate of the municipality of San Ignacio, highlighted the importance of this work, since, she said, the inhabitants of both municipalities will benefit, since more than 2,000 miners work in the important mining town of Tayoltita alone. Therefore, most of these will already be able to use this route to go down to San Ignacio, which will be greatly favored economically, since they will no longer have the need to travel to the neighboring state of Durango to stock up on merchandise.

The inhabitants of some towns through which this road passes have already been favored since the beginning of its construction, since they offer food and lodging to the workers.

Some people who work in this construction indicated that they are almost in the final phase for the conclusion of these works.

“The truth is that we are very grateful to those who made the realization of this work possible, since from its beginning it brought benefits to the inhabitants of the communities of the mountain area that were in oblivion, and some abandoned due to lack of employment opportunities, today life changed us radically. We thank former municipal president Iván Báez, who repeatedly visited us and informed us that this would be a reality,” said José Salcido, a merchant in the area.

Enthusiasm

Today everyone eagerly awaits the day they announce that both municipalities are finally connected, since Tayoltita is a great generator of economic resources due to the mining industry.

It was added that requests have already been made to reactivate other mines that are found in some points of the mountain area, seeing that access to them will be less complicated.

Draft

Effort of several administrations

It was the year 2010, in the triennium of María Bañuelos Peraza, that this highway project was invested with the advance of 10 kilometers.

In 2016, during the administration of Luis Fernando Sandoval Morales, an office was hired to work on the preparation of the environmental impact statement and land use change study. There were four ejidos involved in these procedures: Tepehuajes, El Candelero, Rincón de las Calabazas and Los Brasiles, which was favorable,

back then the investment of 40 million pesos was planned, but it did not materialize and that resource from the mining tax was invested in other works.

Read more: “In Sinaloa there are no serious problems of insecurity”: President of Canaco

The data

Commitment

The highway project was one of the first commitments made by the president of the republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with southern Sinaloa.

Need

Between Sinaloa and Tayoltita, the only means of transportation during the rainy season is a plane, making it very difficult for the inhabitants of that area to access health services.