The last few weeks have been complicated for Monterrey. Although the Sultana del Norte team is in third position in the general table and is close to getting a direct pass to the league, Rayados has suffered several casualties ahead of the closing of the Apertura 2023 of the Liga MX.
Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz has made use of the depth of his squad and has even played with youth players, but the 0-3 defeat against América last weekend turned on the red lights in the Monterrey team.
But not everything is bad news within Rayados. ‘Tano’ Ortiz himself confirmed, in a press conference, that Joao Rojas will be back with the team for the duel this Tuesday, October 31, against Necaxa.
“Joao is going to be in the squad. Guti (Edson Gutiérrez) is not yet. We are going to wait a little longer until he gains a little more rhythm on the court. Although he is and feels fine, we are going to wait a few more days , but Joao is summoned”
– Fernando Oriz
Rayados has key players such as Sergio Canales, Jordi Cortizo, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutiérrez, Erick Aguirre and Rodrigo Aguirre injured.
