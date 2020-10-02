Uttar Pradesh Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department is going to recruit 729 posts soon. The department has currently sent the details of the vacant posts to the Appointment and Personnel Department. Soon, the advertisement with the necessary qualifications for recruitment to these posts will be removed by the Selection Commission.

According to the announcement of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he has ordered to complete the recruitment process in these posts in three months and to give appointment letter by March next year. According to information received from the MSME department, currently 47 posts of Group ‘B’, 414 of Group ‘C’ and 258 posts of Group ‘D’ are vacant. In this, the posts of Group ‘B’ will be filled by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) while the remaining 414 posts will be filled by the Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The department itself is preparing to recruit for Group D ie, Class IV posts.

Number of vacancies category-wise

Group ‘B’ posts – 47

Group ‘C’ posts – 414

Posts of Group ‘D’ – 258

These are the vacancies – Among the vacant posts are Assistant Commissioner, Additional Statistics Officer, Assistant Manager, Co-Director Manager, Co-Director, Principal Clerk, Senior Clerk, Junior Clerk, Personal Assistant Ashu Clerk, Statistical Assistant, Senior Chief of Communication.

Total 3207 posts in the department-

At present there are a total of 3207 posts in the Department of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises. There are 108 posts of Group ‘A’, 379 of Group ‘B’, 2024 in Group ‘C’ and 696 in Group ‘D’.