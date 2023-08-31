Food inflation seems to have peaked. Figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) show that prices in the supermarket even fell in August compared to the previous month.

Households spend an average of 12 percent of their income on food. “A considerable part of the budget,” says Peter Hein van Mulligen, chief economist at CBS. Most people do not cut back on holidays, although they have become considerably more expensive. But in the supermarket we pay attention to the little ones. “Food inflation is very visible, people often go shopping,” says Van Mulligen. That is why the high prices in the supermarket lead to a lot of grumbling.

Behind

But the worst seems to be over. "Compared to July, supermarket prices have fallen by 0.1 percent," said Igor Dzambo, sector economist at Rabobank. Compared to a year ago, the price increase in August was still more than 10 percent. But that too is less than in July.

And that decline will continue for the rest of the year, Rabobank expects. In August, food prices were still 10.3 percent higher than one year previously, but by the end of this year the price increase will have slowed down to 4 percent, according to the bank.

Competition

It is no surprise that food prices are rising less quickly. Experts already expected the worst peak to be over after the summer. Prices for raw materials such as dairy and oil have already fallen sharply. In addition, many price increases have already been implemented. In addition, the competition between supermarkets means that not all costs are passed on to the consumer.

It is no surprise that food prices are rising less quickly. Experts already expected the worst peak to be over after the summer. Prices for raw materials such as dairy and oil have already fallen sharply. In addition, many price increases have already been implemented. In addition, the competition between supermarkets means that not all costs are passed on to the consumer.

But whether the expectations come true is never certain. "Food prices are volatile," says Dzambo. A natural phenomenon such as El Niño can have a major impact on harvests because it leads to drought or flooding. Geopolitics also play a role. That turned out to be the case recently. Russia's announcement that it will not extend the grain deal with Ukraine immediately led to higher grain prices. And India's announcement that it is restricting rice exports immediately resulted in higher rice prices.

