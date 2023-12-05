We’re not going to say that gasoline is cheap yet. But it is slightly less expensive. And that’s good news,

Fueling up is never fun, but lately it has been, in a word, shit. Because my goodness, it cost a lot of money to put a few liters of gas in your tank. €2.25 was the rule rather than the exception and in some places it was even more expensive.

But if you paid attention to the signs at the gas stations, you might have noticed something. Prices are dropping very slowly. In fact, prices have not been this low since the excise duty increase in July.

Gasoline is becoming slightly less expensive

The recommended retail price for 1 liter of Euro 95 petrol, or E10, whatever they call it, is today 2.09 euros. On July 1, the first day after the 17 cents increase in excise duty, the recommended retail price was also 2.09 euros. And that’s the price along the highways.

With unmanned pumps it is of course a lot cheaper. Or actually, becoming slightly less expensive. Because we refuse to call gasoline cheap. Unless you fill up in Venezuela, where you pay little.

Diesel is also becoming cheaper: 1 liter now costs 1.92 euros. That is the lowest price since early August. And this also applies here; these are the recommended prices along the highway. With the unmanned pump you pay 20 cents less.

Good news, that gasoline is a lot less expensive. As long as the price doesn’t drop too much, the government will soon think that the 20 cents extra excise duty can be added again.

But until then; fill that cage!!

