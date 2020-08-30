Vaccine may be ready in next 6 weeks According to a report published in British Media Express.co.uk, a British official told the Sunday Express that scientists at Oxford University and Imperial College have reached the final stage of making the vaccine. The two candidates are working separately on the corona virus vaccine. If everything goes well, then the Oxford vaccine will be ready in the next 6 weeks.

Production of this vaccine will start in a few months The official also said that after the vaccine is made, its mass production will start in a few months. Which can be given vaccine supplements to the entire population of Britain. The official hoped that this would make life normal in 2021 faster. However, the government is still very cautious about opening the country.

Will give vaccine to all people before Christmas Kate Bingham, head of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said that we are also optimistic about the vaccine. But, the most important thing is that we keep working and do not forget everything in celebration. He said that when the final trial results of the vaccine indicate that they are safe to use, preparations will be made for its production. He also said that the vaccine could be delivered to people shortly before Christmas.

Scientists expressed happiness over data A source associated with the development of the vaccine said that we are getting very good data during the trial. Initially we were relying on patients admitted to the hospital to track the disease. But now we are getting a lot of up-to-date data. Which has also increased the possibility of vaccine development.

Who will be given the vaccine first According to Kate Bingham, the UK vaccine taskforce, older people are also more likely to be given a vaccine separately from younger people because their immune system is weak. Preference will be given to people aged 65 when given the vaccine. Also, it will be given first to people suffering from other diseases, frontline health and social care workers.

Russia approved the trial vaccine without Russia has already launched its Corona vaccine Sputnik V. However, experts are skeptical about it because without testing a large population, it has been approved. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the vaccine had a good effect on patients suffering from the corona virus. He also claimed that one of his daughters had been given a dose of this vaccine.

China also gave vaccine dose to people without trial China, which has spread the corona virus worldwide, gave vaccines to its people a month ago. China’s National Health Commission on Saturday revealed that it has been giving vaccine doses to its people since July 22. However, the Commission did not state which of the four vaccines reached in the final phase of the clinical trial in China were given to the people. Not only this, the Commission also claimed that this vaccine had no ill effects on people.

There is good news from Britain for the world that is looking forward to the Oxford Corona Virus Vaccine. According to the British government, this vaccine can be ready in the next 6 weeks, or 42 days. UK law is also being changed to get government approval as soon as possible. Under this, as soon as the scientists announce the success of the vaccine, it can be given in an emergency to patients who have reached a critical condition.