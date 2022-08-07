From Japan there are signs of hope regarding the health conditions of Gino Rea. The Honda rider crashed at the Triangle chicane during the third and final free practice session over what appears to have been a brake problem on his CBR-1000R.

Remained lifeless near his motorcycle after first aid, Rea was transported to the hospital by helicopter. The British remained unconscious and he sustained injuries to his lungs, ribs and head (the helmet was destroyed according to what was witnessed by the paramedics who intervened promptly).

This not at all positive picture now sees glimmers of light filter through after the surgery to which Gino Rea was subjected and then remained in a coma. In fact, as reported by Terry Rymerendurance racing specialist with five Bol D’Or on the showcase now columnist for Eurosport Uk, tomorrow if Gino Rea’s conditions remain stable the doctors will ‘cut off’ the assisted breathing that is currently allowing Gino Rea to breathe.

Rymer underlined the temper the Honda rider is showing: “The medical team cannot believe how his body is recovering so quickly“the words of Terry Rymer contained in his tweet.

I have just had some good news regarding Gino… Hospital have said that he could come off breathing apparatus tomorrow if his temperature is steady, they can’t believe how fit and strong he is and how he is recovering! 👍🙏 – Terry Rymer (@ TerryRymer7) August 7, 2022