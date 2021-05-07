Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Some people think that people’s praise for a good deed or one who does it may enter it into hypocrisy, and this is not correct, as it was mentioned in the hadith of the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, “This is urgent, the good news of the believer”, because whoever is most sincere in the work is God, and the people praise him, and he is He is not looking to praise them, for this is not hypocrisy, but hypocrisy is to adorn and improve the work for their sake, and as long as the Muslim does good for God sincerely, it is like the good news of the believer, and in the hadith on the authority of Abu Dhar al-Ghafari, may God be pleased with him, he said: It was said to the Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace. : Have you seen a man do work for good, and people praise him for it? He said: “That hastens the good tidings of the believer.”

The good news is what a person is pleased with, whether a news or a situation, “the good news is” the good thing by which a Muslim knows his good outcome, that he is among the people of happiness, and that his work is acceptable and satisfactory for him, and the good news in this world is hastened by God sometimes to the believers to stimulate them in their deeds and to push For them to protect them, so if the servant finds good deeds easy for him, easy for him, that was a good news that the believer inferred in his good condition, and the consequence of his command. Verses 5 – 7.

Among the good tidings for the believer is that people praise him well, and praise his deeds with thanks, because the people’s praise of him with good is a good testimony for him, and a sign of their love for him, so whoever thanked him and praised him is a good testimony for him. People are the martyrs of God on his land. Abd al-Aziz ibn Suhaib said: I heard Anas bin Malik, may Allah be pleased with him says that the Companions of the Prophet peace be upon him passed through a funeral, they praised them good, the Prophet said, peace be upon him: «and obligatory» and then went through another, they praised them evil, he said: «The obligatory» said Omar bin Al-Khattab – may God be pleased with him -: What was required? He said: “You have praised him for good, and Paradise is obligatory for him, and this is what you praised him for evil, so the fire was obligatory for him.”

Sometimes they praise him and speak well of him, and express their love for him, for this is God’s blessing on him. He – the Almighty – said: (For those who believe and do righteousness, the Most Merciful will make them a friend), “Surat Maryam: Verse 96.” Ie it will happen Almighty affection and planted them in the hearts of non-relative or friendship or SYNTHESIS known or otherwise, but rather prefer him to the Almighty.

And whoever God explained his chest to the righteous from work, and became comfortable with him, and rejoiced in him, he was conciliation from God Almighty, and good tidings for him. ». This hastened good news for him is evidence of the glad tidings for him in the Hereafter, by saying – the Most High -: (… Your fellowships today are gardens under which rivers flow …), «Surat Al-Hadid: Verse 12», and from the good news is what the believer finds in himself. Comfort, desire for good deeds, contentment with them, and peace of mind for them; He, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said: “I have turned my eyes into prayer.”

And the urgent good news in this world is evidence of God’s approval of him and his love for him, and his love for creation, then acceptance is placed on the earth. The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “Indeed, when He loved a servant, he called a servant. : So Gabriel loves him, then he calls in the sky and says: God loves so and so love him, so the people of heaven love him, he said.

The righteous said: If a servant works with God, the Almighty, enlightened his heart, and is filled with light, then traces of reverence and submission appear on him, then people love him and praise him, then that is urgent by telling him of God’s love for him and his approval for him.

And among the good news for the believer is the righteous vision. The Messenger of God, may God bless him and grant him peace, said: “O people, there is nothing left of the preaching of the prophethood except for the righteous vision.”

We conclude from that that the people’s love for someone and their supplication for him is an urgent good for the believer. The praise and praise of people does not contradict the sincerity of work for God Almighty, and the release of the heart for good deeds, and perseverance in them are good tidings, and the righteous vision from the urgent of the good news of the believer that the believer predicts in this world.