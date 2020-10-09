Motorola’s budget smartphone Moto G8 Power Lite is getting Android 10 update. The phone was launched by the company in May this year with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Now after about 5 months, Android 10 has been released for these devices. At the same time, there are some devices among them that are now waiting for the stable build of Android 11.Motorola was one of the few companies to offer the latest OS updates and security patches for its devices. However, this is not the case now. It is quite strange that Motorola launched the G8 Power Lite with the Android 9 Pie even 8 months after the arrival of Android 10.

The good thing is that the company has started rolling out the Android 10 update for this budget smartphone as of late. Users of this phone can check the update by going to the Settings option. The company is releasing this update in batches. In such a situation, it may take some time for this update to reach all the users.

Google Pixel 4a smartphone will be launched today, know what is special



Moto G8 Power Lite Specifications

The phone has a 6.5-inch HD + display with 720×1600 pixel resolution. The aspect ratio of the phone is 20: 9. This foam, which comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage, has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The memory of the phone can be increased up to 256 GB with the help of micro SD card if needed.

Triple rear camera setup is available in the phone for photography. It has two 2-megapixel cameras with a 16-megapixel primary lens. This phone has an 8 megapixel camera for selfie.

Redmi 9 Prime cell with 5 cameras and 5,020mAh battery, learn price

Coming with dual nano SIM support and fingerprint sensor, this phone has a 5000mAh battery with a 10 Watt rapid charger. The price of this phone on Flipkart is currently Rs 9,999.