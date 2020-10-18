Highlights: Number of corona infected started decreasing in the state now

The process of arrival of two thousand patients stopped daily

Corona infected less than 2000 on Saturday

But right now there is danger in the capital Jaipur

Jaipur

In Rajasthan, auspicious signs are now being received about Corona. Previously, where more than 2000 thousand corona infections were being found. At the same time, this number is seen to decrease continuously. On Saturday, the number of infected in the state has been less than two thousand. Total new figures in the state were 1992. At the same time, the total cases of corona have been 1,71,281. The number of accompanying dead has now risen to 1735.

Know where – how many positives

In the state where the number of corona infections is seen to decrease. At the same time, there is still a continuation of more than 300 corona infected in Jaipur and Jodhpur in the state. According to the data on Saturday, 372 in Jaipur, 304 coronas in Jodhpur have been found infected. 85 in Ajmer, 105 in Alwar, 37 in Banswara, 12 in Baran, 44 in Barmer, 48 in Bharatpur, 48 in Bhilwara, 26 in Bhilwara, 226 in Bikaner, 20 in Bundi, 8 in Chittorgarh, 3 in Churu, 44 in Dausa, Dholpur. 13 have been found infected in Dungarpur, 4 in Ganganagar, 24 in Hanumangarh, 12 in Jaisalmer, 82 in Jalore, 5 in Jhalawar, 72 in Jhunjhunu, and 9 in Karauli.

The number of active cases has started to decrease

With the decrease in the number of corona infections in the state, active cases are also seen to decrease continuously. At the same time, with the recovery rate increasing, the number of deaths is also seen to decrease steadily. There are now 21 thousand 255 active corona cases in the state. It is continuously coming to light that now corona infections are recovering fast.