India, which is fighting the war on Corona, has got two new weapons in the form of vaccine today. Following the recommendation of the Expert Committee, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved Kovishield of Serum Institute of India and Kovaxin of Bharat Biotech for use in emergency situations in India. In addition, Zydus Cadila vaccine ‘Zykov-D’ has been approved for Phase III clinical trials. DCGI Director VG Somani said that these vaccines are safe to use, so even if someone shows mild side effects, there is no need to fear it.

Shortly after the approval of the vaccine, PM Narendra Modi has tweeted and congratulated the country and described it as a day of pride for every Indian.

A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 3, 2021

After getting the vaccine approved for use, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawala thanked PM Modi and wrote, ‘Happy New Year to all! Ultimately, the risk that the corona vaccine took today is reaped. Coveshield will be available for use in the coming weeks. ‘

Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. COVISHIELD, India’s first COVID-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks. pic.twitter.com/TcKh4bZIKK – Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 3, 2021

Vaccines of Serum Institue of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situation: DCGI pic.twitter.com/fuIfPQ9i7B – ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Committee gave green signal to indigenous vaccine

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that the Experts Committee has approved the use of Bharat Biotech’s indigenous Corona vaccine center. However, the final approval of the DGCI is yet to be received.

On Friday, the Corona vaccine ‘Covishield’, created by the Serum Institute of India, along with Oxford University and AstraZeneca, was approved for emergency use.

While taking stock of the nationwide dry run on Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had also told that in the first phase, around 3 crore people across the country will be given free corona vaccine. Also, he said that no protocol would be compromised before it was approved.

Currently 6 vaccine trials are underway in the country

Currently clinical trials of six Corona vaccines are going on in India. They also include covshield and covaxin. Kovishield is the Austroxy vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and the Serum Institute of India, Pune. Covaxine is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biotech of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Apart from these two, ZyCOV-D is being developed by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology. Also NVX-CoV2373 is being developed by Serum Institute in collaboration with Novamax. There are two other vaccines, one of which is manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad in collaboration with MIT, US. The second HDT is developed by Pune-based Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in collaboration with the US.