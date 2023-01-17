News that makes you sit up straight in your chair. The boss of the R&D department of the European branch of Mazda likes a new sports car with a Wankel engine. Top Gear speaks to Kota Matsue shortly after unveiling the new Mazda MX-30 R-EV. The rotary engine is in this car as a range extender, but Matsue also hints at other applications. It is even ‘the dream’.

“The rotary engine is our symbol, as you know. The engineers’ dream is that one day we will have a rotary engine sports car, but I would say that now is not the right time to think about that,” says Matsue. No successor to the RX-8 for now, but there are further indications that a new line of fun Wankel-engined cars is on the way.

This is how the sports car with Wankel engine can look like

The project boss of the MX-30, Wakako Uefuji, also talks about a possible sequel for the RX-8: “We first have to complete the electrification of our models to comply with [de eisen van] this era. This is the first thing we’re trying to do now, but maybe in the future.’ Nothing concrete yet, but you notice that they want it at Mazda.

The Wankel engine (which works as a generator) in the new MX-30 is 15 percent lighter than the engine in the RX-8. In addition, there is now direct injection, which means that the rotary engine can now work up to 25 percent more efficiently. If it’s up to us, they’ll turn the new Wankel into a three-disc engine and mount it in the RX Vision’s carriage. Hopefully to be continued…